Abang Johari appointed as first pro-chancellor of UTS

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been appointed the first pro-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) for a five-year term, effective this March 1.

He received the letter of appointment from UTS chairman, Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Anuar Rapaee during a courtesy call conducted by a UTS delegation on Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid was amongst the visitors.

“This is actually the first appointment of a pro-chancellor for UTS after it became a full-fledged university,” said Dr Anuar in a statement.

Formerly known as Universiti College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), the state-owned institution was established on April 1, 2013, and gained the status of a full-fledged university from the Ministry of Higher Education on Nov 8 last year.