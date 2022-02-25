Cross-border permit issues to blame for Limbang’s sugar shortage, says ministry head

LAWAS (Feb 25): Issues with cross-border permits for the sugar supply chain from Miri to Limbang has resulted in a shortage of sugar in the district, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Limbang head Pulnama Tarah.

He said the issue should be resolved by next week.

“Because of the cross-border permit problem, there has been a slight delay with the delivery of sugar supplies to Limbang.

“However, this issue would be resolved by next week with the arrival of 48 metric tonnes of sugar to cater to local demand,” he said today.

He revealed there is currently only 90kg of sugar in Limbang with retailers.

Several consumers had taken to social media to complain about the shortage of sugar in Limbang.

They also sought tips on where to obtain supplies.