DDMCs to help JPVS curb spread of African Swine Fever

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) will continue to take action to curb and eradicate African Swine Fever (ASF) with the assistance of Divisional Disaster Management Committees (DDMC), says its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

“The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has declared Betong Division as ASF Control Area,” said Dr Adrian when contacted yesterday.

On Feb 15, Sibu and Sarikei were declared as ASF disease control areas to better control the disease which had been detected and confirmed in three backyard pig farms in Durin, Sibu on Jan 10 this year.

Dr Rundi had said in a statement Jan 10 that the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the cases using Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and had mobilised its personnel on the ground to determine the extent of the outbreak and take necessary action to contain the spread.

“ASF is a highly virulent and contagious viral disease affecting only pigs. The disease could lead to serious economic losses to our local farmers and also impact food security. The virus is not harmful to humans and it is not a zoonotic disease,” he had said.