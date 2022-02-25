Dennis encourages people in Baram to take up commercial farming

MARUDI (Feb 25): People in Baram, especially the younger generations, are urged to take up commercial farming as a career.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said they could use the vast ancestral land near their longhouses or villages to start small-scale farming as a learning process.

Once established, they could turn to bigger and modern farming and apply for assistance from government departments and agencies, federal or state, he advised.

“The state government is serious in this and that’s why the farmers organisations in the state are well-looked after. Therefore, this is the opportune time to seriously consider farming as a source of income,” said Dennis when officiating at the 31st Baram Farmers Organisation annual general meeting at a restaurant here yesterday.

More than 100 delegates attended the meeting.

Dennis also touched on the state government’s efforts to build infrastructure in Baram which should facilitate opening up of new land for planting of commercial crops such as oil palm, coffee and other crops.

“Under the able-leadership of the Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, more roads and other infrastructure will be built and Baram is not left out,” he said.

Denis thanked the Board of Directors of State Farmers Organisation (SFO) headed by Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran for the good work they had done.

At the function, Dennis announced RM30,000 from his MRP grant to Baram Farmers Organisation (Persatuan Peladang Baram) for their activities.

Peladang Baram has 10,764 members from 96 units.

Present were Peladang Baram general manager Lydia Senan and Hata Adnan from SFO Kuching.

Meanwhile, Dennis was elected as the new chairman of Peladang Baram with James Enggan Jalong as his deputy.

Others elected to the Board of Directors were Tinggang Pahang, Edward Mendai, Blalang Atom, Robert Luhat Wan and Wahid Sayun.