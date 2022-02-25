DVS probes claim of mass pig carcasses in Sg Rait

MIRI (Feb 25): The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak has taken samples from 85 pigs carcasses found disposed of at Sungai Rait on February 19.

Minister of Modernised Farming and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom in a statement believed that the dead pigs might be infected with the African Swine Fever (ASF)

“DSV has taken the initiative to collect samples for lab research and will take action on the pig breeders involved.

“The Miri Veterinary Department has been instructed to immediately take action to handle this problem and ensure that it will not occur again in the future,” he said.

It was not stated when the test results will be out.

According to Rundi, the department has been actively going to commercial pig farms in Miri Division to collect samples, and until February 24, a total of eight pig farms have been visited.

“A total of eight pig farms have been visited, and 310 samples have been taken and will be sent to the Sarawak Veterinary Diagnosis Laboratory to test for ASF,” he said.

In view of the ASF situation in Sarawak, he advised all pig breeders statewide to be vigilant and take necessary actions to tighten the biosecurity of their respective farms to prevent their pigs from being infected.

Among measures Rundi disclosed that the breeders should take included not giving kitchen waste to their pigs, and food given must be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill the ASF virus; clean and disinfect themselves after being in contact with animals or animal products; and avoid contacts between wild boar and live stocks as well as not to visit other pig farms or receive visitors into their farm.

Meanwhile, Sarawak DVS Director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud when contacted today said his officers had also gone to a pig farm in Sungai Rait to take samples from pig carcasses there.

“Our officer from Miri Veterinary Office has done the investigation and has taken all the necessary action,” he said.

He however called on the public to not panic as ASF is non zoonotic

“To me, the sudden rise of pig mortality is suggestive to ASF. But the public should not panic as ASF does not infect humans and is non zoonotic, therefore pork in the market is safe for consumption,” he said.