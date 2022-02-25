Ex-PBS leader wants to empower Native Courts through STAR-GRS

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): Former Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Supreme Council member Francis Lawrence @ Yusof who has been accepted as a life member of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah, is determined to help the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) government strengthen the Native Court institution in Tawau.

The former protem PBS Kukusan division head said he would work closely with the STAR division heads in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency comprising Tanjung Batu, Sebatik, and Kukusan.

“As a new member of the STAR family, I will help the division heads to realize all the programs they have planned,” said Francis who has also been appointed as STAR coordinator of Kalabakan Parliament.

The three STAR divisions in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency are led by Rahmat Sawal (Kukusan), Idris Rajah (Sebatik) and Betly Salleh (Tanjung Batu).

Francis, an entrepreneur in Tawau, had been with PBS since 2000 holding various positions in the party such as Tanjung Batu Youth chief, division vice head and division deputy head.

He was also the PBS Central Youth Exco, Central PBS Youth deputy chief, and PBS Supreme Council member (Islamic Bumiputera quota) for four terms.

Francis thanked STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan and the party leadership for giving him and his friends the opportunity to join the party.

Also present at the ceremony at Sokid Villa were STAR Vice President Kapitan Stephen Teo and Assistant Secretary-General Ardino Diris.

According to Francis, he and friends from Kalabakan left PBS on the realization that the party’s struggle was no longer the same as in the era of Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan’s leadership.

“We decided to join STAR to be part of Dr Jeffrey’s struggle which is consistent with the demands on Sabah’s rights, both outside and inside the government,” he said.