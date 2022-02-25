Hive of interesting activities at Citrawarna Keluarga M’sia 2022 programme

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme which started yesterday at Kuching Waterfront here with various interesting activities will be held until this Sunday.

Among the activities held yesterday was the Sarawak Drum Festival which saw several competitions held; namely Bermukum, Sarawak Malay Drum, Clothing, Singing and Sarawak Drumming from 10am to 6pm.

Apart from that, the Sarawak Gastronomy Exhibition was also held which showcased the state’s traditional cuisine.

Also attracting visitors is the Sarawak Craft Festival which is held along Jalan Main Bazaar involving more than 50 handicraft entrepreneurs from Sarawak including Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

Not to be missed are the daily performances known as Colours of Malaysia at Padang Merdeka which features various performances such as dance, busking, drumming and multi-racial music.

Tomorrow, the Citrawarna Gala Night opening ceremony will be held with a fireworks display and rhythmic water musicals as well as a parade of decorated boats.

There will also be a Sape Concert in collaboration with the Malaysian Traditional Orchestra with 120 Sape players physically and virtually from 8pm to 11pm on a special floating stage.

Meanwhile, some booth operators for Sarawak Craft Festival expressed their excitement for the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme.

For Terabai (traditional Iban Dayak shield) maker Jam Malang, 47, he was glad that he was able to showcase his handicrafts during the festival.

“I have been doing this for more than 20 years, so I am glad that I have the opportunity to showcase my crafts during this Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme,” he added.

Another craft seller Eimaciana Jau, 23, who sells Kenyah and Penan woven baskets, also expressed her excitement for the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme, saying the event provides a good platform to showcase her products.

According to Eimaciana, she gets to introduce her products to more people outside of her native hometown of Miri during the event.

“On normal days one can only buy my crafts by contacting my family and visiting us at home but today we have a booth here and people can come here to buy my crafts,” said Eimaciana.

As for Margaret Kiat, 56, who is from Papar, Sabah, she enjoys coming to Sarawak for events such as the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 because she gets to promote the traditional crafts of her people.

“I make traditional Kadazandusun head gears known as Seraung and I like it whenever I have the opportunity to promote them and the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 is one of the platforms for me to do so,” said Margaret.