KL cops step up security at Russian Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): Kuala Lumpur police have stepped up security around the Russian Embassy in Jalan Ampang here following the development of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

City police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the police would boost round-the-clock patrols to ensure the level of security and public order at the embassy was always under control.

“So far today, the situation at the embassy is under control from any untoward incidents,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced special military operations have begun in Ukraine and called on Ukraine’s forces to lay down their arms, and surrender their country to Russian control. – Bernama