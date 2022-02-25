Malaysia stays host of 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers for Group E

PETALING JAYA (Feb 25): The issue of Malaysia withdrawing as the host of Group E in the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country was not brought up, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said, to date, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) would continue with all preparations for the organisation of the qualifying competition with the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) providing the needed co-operation and support.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) is also maintained including the presence of spectators in the stadium not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity, physical distancing as well as food and drink ban.

“I hope the public will comply with the SOP so that we can fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and all sport activities can continue, it is truly important,” he said.

He said this when met at the launching of a book on Datuk Shukor Salleh – ‘Jeneral Padang’ (Field General) at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here, today.

At the same time, Ahmad Faizal was also worried that, if there was a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases, it could impact negatively on the sports sector and the permission for all activities out might be withdrawn.

In the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualification, Harimau Malaya who are ranked 154th in the world, would be facing two teams with better rankings, namely, Bahrain (89) and Turkmenistan (134) while Bangladesh are ranked 186th in the Group E competition.

The squad under new chief coach, Kim Pan Gon had a slight advantage as host as they would start their qualifying campaign at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium against Turkmenistan on June 8 before facing Bahrain (June 11) and the last match would be squaring off against Bangladesh on June 14.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal regarded that the opportunity of playing on own turf as advantageous to the national team in the mission to end a 42-year drought to the Asian Cup on merit since achieving it in the 1980 edition in Kuwait.

“Definitely, the spirit of the team is much different and much stronger when playing at home and in front of our own supporters. So I hope the team will achieve success,” said Ahmad Faizal. – Bernama