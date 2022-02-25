Man in Mukah arrested over unlawful possession of 10,000 bags of fertiliser

MUKAH (Feb 25): Police here arrested a business manager for unlawful possession of 10,000 bags of oil palm fertiliser worth RM297,000 at a storage facility in Jalan Mukah-Balingian on Wednesday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the 51-year-old suspect, who accompanied the police during the inspection, was detained after he failed to produce valid documents from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for the items, contravening the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The items were subsequently seized and taken to police headquarters here along with the suspect for documentation purposes, he added.

The case will be handed over to KPDNHEP Mukah branch for further action and is being investigated under Section 21(1) of Control of Supplies Act 1961, for unlawful possession of controlled articles.