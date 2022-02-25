Nanta: Russia-Ukraine conflicts no excuse to hike prices

KUCHING (Feb 25): Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has warned retailers against taking advantage of the current global situation such as Russian invasion of Ukraine to hike prices.

The Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said based on economic principles, prices of goods would be affected whenever conflicts happened, particularly in oil-producing countries.

“When a war happens, there are certainly economic impacts such as import and export, chain of supply, delivery and logistics which all require the use of oil.

“Retailers or businessmen should not capitalise on this or use this as a reason to hike prices. We urge businessmen to be ethical,” he said when met by journalists following an inspection at Majma Mall here today.

Nanta said it would make no sense to see price hikes now since the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine happened just recently.

He said he would not rule out another round of inflation if the conflict is prolonged.

“The conflicts have just started and the impact is not quite there yet. We urge businessmen not to take advantage of the current situation to hike prices.”

He said his ministry would enforce the Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to make sure that no retailer would resort to price-hike for no good reason.

“Whether war or no war, we have this Act to ensure that businessmen are ethical in conducting businesses. We will not hesitate to take legal actions,” he added.

Nanta said it was the responsibility of his ministry to monitor prices of certain goods and supplies in the country to protect consumers.

He said the ministry’s enforcement teams would conduct random checks to make sure that consumers would not fall prey to unethical business practices.

“We will continue to carry out our duty to ensure that consumers will not be deceived and that businessmen are ethical,” he said.

At Majma Mall, Nanta checked out the genuineness of the gold products sold there.

“We ensure that the gold sold to consumers are genuine, be it 916 or 999 gold,” he added.