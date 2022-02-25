Over 700,000 children in Malaysia have received first Covid-19 vaccine jab

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): A total of 708,187 individuals or 19.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have received their first dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on statistics from the CovidNow website, 14,365,114 individuals or 61.1 per cent of the adult population in the country have received their booster jab and 22,946,836, or 97.5 per cent, have completed their vaccination. A total of 23, 226,005 or 98.7 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,799,784 individuals, or 90.0 per cent of this age group, have completed their vaccination, while 2,891,056, or 92.9 per cent, have received at least one dose.

It said 137,197 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 47,994 shots under the first dose, 956 shots under the second dose and 88,247 shots as boosters, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 66,729,880 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 46 cases of Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Johor and Kedah registering eight cases each; followed by Pahang and Sabah (seven each); Selangor (six); Perak and Penang (three each); Terengganu (two); while one case was recorded in both Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan. — Bernama