Owner surrenders dog that attacked three at Sg Maaw to veterinary services department

SIBU (Feb 25): The owner of the dog that attacked three persons, including herself, at the Sungai Maaw ferry point in Sungai Bidut on Friday last week, has surrendered the dog.

Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said the dog was handed over to the department to determine if it was rabid.

“The (test) result still in progress. Yes, the dog has been taken (for further investigation),” he told The Borneo Post today.

He advised pet owners, especially of dogs, to ensure their animals are vaccinated against rabies.

Failing to do so is an offence under Section 40 of Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, he pointed out.

“Dog owners who let their dogs run loose contravene Section 37 (of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999).

“If their dog bites a person, the dog will be put to sleep, especially if there’s no evidence of vaccination,” he added.

During the attacks between 7am and 8.30am last week, the dog’s woman owner and two passers-by – a teenager and a man in his 50s – suffered several bites.

Separately, Dr Adrian said complaints of the stench following the culling of pigs due to African Swine Fever at Mile 17, Jalan Oya should no longer be an issue.

“DVS Sibu has rectified the issue,” he said.