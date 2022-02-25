Friday, February 25
Peninsular Malaysians report feeling tremors after 6.2 magnitude quake in Sumatera

Photo circulated on WhatsApp shows staff outside Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur after the tremors were felt.

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): Peninsular Malaysians online reported feeling tremors here, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit West Sumatera this morning around 9.43am local time.

The tremors were reportedly felt in Klang Valley in areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, and Klang.

Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and objects fixed to the walls trembling. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

Map from bmkg.go.id shows where the earthquake occured.

