Peninsular Malaysians report feeling tremors after 6.2 magnitude quake in Sumatera

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): Peninsular Malaysians online reported feeling tremors here, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit West Sumatera this morning around 9.43am local time.

The tremors were reportedly felt in Klang Valley in areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, and Klang.

Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and objects fixed to the walls trembling. — Malay Mail

