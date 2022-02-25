Private land transformed into squatter colony

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): A privately-owned land located behind Kampung Cenderakasih was transformed into a squatter colony within two years, incidentally during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Community Development Officer Dexter Chin who is also deputy chairman of Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Likas Constituency Liaison Committee (CLC) said about 80 squatter houses sprouted in the area which have water and electricity supplies and a sewage system.

There are even parking spaces for cars, crops, few sundry stalls, a hall and a sports playing court.

“It looks just like any other village, but it is illegal and scattered with rubbish,” said Dexter after he visited the land with its landlord, Mr Foo.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall Enforcement Director Abdul Mukti Muchlish and Likas Kapitan Liau Hock Vun were also at the scene.

“According to Foo, he had not visited his land during the pandemic and MCO period until he was notified by a neighbour landlord about the land encroachment.

Dexter said that DBKK enforcement will coordinate with the landlord who will be issuing eviction notices to these squatters to move out of the area.

To prevent such future incidents of trespassing, Dexter requested other landlords in the neighbourhood to also monitor their land even after the eviction has taken place.

“We hope everyone can cooperate to keep their lands in proper upkeep and surveillance so as to prevent squatters cropping up in their lands.