Sabah’s longest Rainforest Skywalk completed

SANDAKAN (Feb 25): The canopy walkway at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in Sepilok is now 620 meters long, with the recent completion of its final extension phase.

Funded by the State government under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the 250-meter extension was completed at a cost of about RM4 million.

On site to present the Certificate of Practical Completion to Buildtech Enterprise on Friday was Datuk Frederick Kugan, the Chief Conservator of Forests.

According to Kugan, the construction of the walkway began during the Eighth Malaysia Plan in 2003, with the construction of two towers. Due to funding constraints, construction was carried out over five phases, with early funding coming largely from the Federal Government. In total, about RM13 million has been spent for its entire construction, Kugan revealed.

The Rainforest Skywalk as the canopy walkway is known, is one of Sandakan’s most iconic landmarks. It is the longest in Sabah.

This entirely metal structure is one of the main attractions at the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC), an environmental education facility run by the Sabah Forestry Department.

The Skywalk traverses amongst the tall jungle trees some 25 meters off the ground. Together with a well-maintained network of forest trails, they serve as the key amenities which draw birders from all over to Sepilok. It is also not unusual to see orangutans along the Skywalk, particularly during the fruiting season.

Watching flying squirrels at dusk is another popular activity along the Skywalk.

Capitalising on the Skywalk as its drawcard, the inaugural Borneo Bird Festival was hosted at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in 2009. The Festival has since become an annual Sepilok event, much looked forward to by the Sandakan community. It has not been held for the past two years due to movement restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, but Kugan is hopeful that with the extended Skywalk, the Festival will make a strong comeback in October this year.