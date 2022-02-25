Sarawak’s international Para Games champ left in lurch after being dropped by MSN

LAWAS (Feb 25): Sarawakian swimmer Jamery Siga won two silver medals and one bronze for Malaysia at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea.

From 2014 to 2017, he also won in total four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals during the Asean Para Games in Myanmar, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

He did not make it onto the podium at the London Paralympic Games in 2012 but finished a respectable eight in the world and bettered this at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, when he came in fifth in the world for his events.

Despite his international success, Jamery was dropped by the Malaysian Sports Council (MSN).

“When they contacted me last December to inform me that they were terminating my contract due to economic uncertainties, I felt that my dreams had been crushed. I was deeply saddened when they decided to drop my name from their national training programme,” the 36-year-old told the media in Limbang today.

“I am not satisfied with the actions taken by MSN and had asked them to give me evidence in black and white but until today, there is no reply.”

Jamery explained that when his contract ended, he was left with no other income to support his family.

“I just hope that my contributions to the country the past 11 years as an athlete would be given due attention and consideration by the state government,” he said.

Jamery said he has contacted the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) to help him look for a permanent job.

“Yakeb is trying to help me find a job at a public swimming pool here as a caretaker.

“They have also asked me to get assistance from the state government through the relevant ministry and the people’s representatives here to help me find a job,” he added.

Jamery also revealed he contacted Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah about his situation.

“I brought up the issue with her, including other athletes who are in the same situation, and she told me to write a letter to apply for a job as a cleaner and caretaker at the Limbang Public Swimming pool here,” he said.

Jamery represented Sarawak at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) from 2002 until 2009.

He later represented Malaysia from 2010 until 2021.

