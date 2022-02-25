SESB blamed for not solving electricity problems at villages

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): Sabah Bersatu information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan has blamed Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for not addressing the electricity problems at many villages in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency.

“Referring to the SESB statement estimating losses of nearly RM2 million in electricity thefts in Sandakan; this occurs also because of SESB’s bureaucratic actions,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Many of the villages that are regarded as populated by illegal immigrants by the SESB are the main factors that have led to the electricity thefts. When such an assumption occurs, SESB has no interest in supplying electricity to such villages,” he claimed.

Khairul added that SESB had not shown that it was proactive in resolving the electricity problems at many villages, particularly at Batu Sapi parliament even though the problem has been ongoing for nearly 30 years.

“It is impossible to allow the villagers to continue living in the dark and having their daily routine disrupted because metered electricity supply has never been channeled to the villages at and around Batu Sapi,” he said.

He alleged that many villagers have tried to apply for the power supply legally but were not entertained and various excuses were given by SESB.

“This is the complaint from the villagers at Kampung Cenderamata. The Batu Sapi villagers complained about the high cost of installation contributing to the electricity theft cases. Most of the villagers at Batu Sapi cannot afford to shoulder expenditure costs like that,” he explained.

Nevertheless, he said that it is also undeniable that some villagers have taken advantage of the situation but the majority of villagers simply have no choice.

Khairul also said that the SESB survey alleging that most of the Batu Sapi villagers were illegal immigrants were baseless.

“I request SESB to be with the villagers and find the best solution. Humanitarian ground must be given due attention in the matter. This is the question of life for the villagers,” he said.

SESB distribution division general manager Addie Ahmad disclosed on Thursday that

RM1,972,149 was lost to illegal electricity supply connections in Sandakan last year.

Addie said that Sandakan was among the districts with the biggest number of squatter colonies resorting to illegal power supply connections in Sabah.

These illegal connections were found at 33 colonies, involving 2,293 premises, in Sandakan. They are among the 200 such colonies found in the state.