Singaporeans get the chance to adopt Ooooha the orangutan

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos), in partnership with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), is championing an ‘Adopt an Orangutan’ initiative to garner support and contributions towards preserving the natural habitat of orangutans as well as rehabilitation efforts.

From now until March 31, the programme offers the opportunity to adopt a two-year-old orangutan – named Ooooha – from the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

All proceeds will go directly to the centre’s rehabilitation and conservation efforts, which have been crucial in the protection of the endangered species and the preservation of its natural habitat.

SFC controller of Wildlife Sarawak and chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said SFC has been playing a pivotal role in the conservation of orangutans throughout the years.

“Our Semenggoh Wildlife Centre acts as the bastion for these intelligent and gentle giants.

“We are glad to be collaborating with Statos in our mission to not only promote and protect the orangutans as a legacy for our future generations, but also educate the public globally on the importance of ensuring the sustainability of the environment and biodiversity protection,” he said.

Statos deputy chief executive officer Putrie Rozana Soraya said that they are grateful to SFC for this timely collaboration in leaving a lasting legacy and impact on the conservation of orangutans.

“Through this adoption programme, we hope to forge a stronger partnership with SFC for future conservation projects in our mission to educate and promote Sarawak in Singapore and beyond,” she said.

As part of the ‘Adopt an Orangutan’ campaign, those interested can sponsor Ooooha for SG$55 (RM170.82) and get a special Orangutan Gift Pack that includes a thank-you letter from the two-year-old along with a limited-edition lanyard and button.

The proceeds will aid the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre’s conservation efforts and day-to-day operations, including ensuring sufficient food supply for the orangutans.

Established in 1975, the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre of the Semenggoh Nature Reserve is the largest orangutan rehabilitation centre in Sarawak and plays an important role in educating visitors about the endangered rare species.

It was started to focus on the caring of wild animals which have either been injured in forests, orphaned, or kept illegally as pets; conducting research on wildlife and captive breeding programmes for endangered species; as well as educating visitors and the general public on the importance of conservation.

The centre continues to be the home to a thriving population of healthy adolescent and young adult orangutans.

To find out more about the ‘Adopt an Orangutan’ initiative, or to adopt Ooooha, visit https://adoptorangutansarawak.com.sg/.

For more information on Statos, go to www.statos.com.sg or call +65-62261318.