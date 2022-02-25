Warisan announces its six candidates for Johor election, adds to Opposition overlaps

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 25): In its first peninsula election foray, Sabah-based Parti Warisan (Warisan) today unveiled six candidates for the Johor state poll next month.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said all its six candidates are Johoreans and offer the best qualifications and experiences.

He named Hishamuddin Busri for Pekan Nanas, Sandara Segaran Arumugam (Bekok), Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Mahkota), Chen Hain Kai (Johor Jaya), Lew Ming Wen (Bukit Batu) and Mohamed Ridza Busu (Permas).

“The candidates are a good mix consisting of professionals, activists and entrepreneurs from all age groups,” Shafie told reporters here today.

Also present were Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking, its vice-presidents Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Datuk Junz Wong, and Johor Warisan chief coordinator Suhaimi Saleh.

Incumbent Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh, formerly from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), made an entrance during Warisan’s announcement.

Shafie said Warisan’s foray into the Johor election is to ensure that the party can act as a strong Opposition in the 56-seat state assembly for check and balance.

“In addition, despite being new, we want to also ensure that the state government will be on the right path,” he said.

Shafie also said Warisan will not align itself to any other political party for the time being, when asked.

“What we want to do is be aligned with the people of Johor and at the same time change the political landscape here.

“Of course we are contesting to win, but please remember that we are here to also build a nation,” said Mohd Shafie.

Among the political coalitions and parties that have announced their candidates so far are the ruling Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, and DAP.

Official nomination for the Johor election is tomorrow. Early voting is on March 8 and polling day is on March 12. — Malay Mail