Warisan contesting in six Johor seats

KOTA KINABALI (Feb 25): Parti Warisan (Warisan) will be contesting in six seats at the Johor state election after announcing its candidates on Friday (Feb 25).

N6 Bekok will be contested by Sandara Segaran Arumugam, N29 Mahkota by Mohamed Noor Suleiman, N42 Johor Jaya by Chen Hain Kai, N43 Permas by Mohamed Ridza Busu, N51 Bukit Batu by Lee Ming Wen and N55 Pekan Nanas by Hishammudin Busri.

The announcement was made by Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in Johor, that was broadcast live through his official Facebook page.

In December last year, Warisan spread its wings to peninsular and announced its intention to making its debut outside the state in the coming 15th General Election.

On Thursday, Shafie announced the party’s first seat to be contested.

Today, Shafie in the official announcement gave six names and said the party is making history as he believes Warisan is changing the country’s political landscape.

“This is our starting point of serving the people in the peninsular,” he said.

Johor goes to the polls on March 12.