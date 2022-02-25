With grace period extended, MMA hopes more people will come for their Covid-19 booster shots

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) hopes that those who have yet to get their Covid-19 booster shots to get them immediately following the extension period given by the Health Ministry.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai in a statement today said though the association opined that the fully vaccinated status should not be revoked even if the boosters were not taken, the one month extension would be a good opportunity for those affected to review their decision to take their boosters, and also for those who had not have the opportunity to take their boosters previously.

“Those above 60 years old and those with comorbidities are more susceptible to severe disease and mortality if they are unfortunate enough to be infected by the Covid-19 virus. Recipients of the Sinovac vaccine should know that they will need a third dose in order to achieve a decent amount of immunity against the dreaded Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday announced that the deadline for booster shots has been extended to March 31, from the previously set date of February 28.

“Starting April 1, the fully vaccinated status will be changed to not complete, if they still have not taken a booster dose,” said Khairy in a press conference.

Though it is hoped that the government would procure more Sinovac vaccines for those affected, Dr Koh said the people are reminded that having the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose after two doses of Sinovac would improve their level of immunity, and the mixing of the two vaccines is not contraindicated.

“Aside from this, MMA wishes to remind the public that though the decision to not quarantine those close contacts who have been boosted has been met with gladness by many, it is not a passport to a free for all.

“Do not ignore the possible perils of Covid-19 infection. This decision to remove the quarantine is but a step in the transition towards an endemic phase. It will aid in the economic recovery of our country. It is imperative that we continue to strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures,” he said.