Abg Johari: Sarawak to enhance cooperation with Putrajaya to focus on development

KUCHING (Feb 26): The Sarawak government has high hopes that its cooperation with the federal government will be further enhanced so that no region in the country is left behind, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Efforts must be stepped up to ensure lasting stability will continue to exist throughout the country. This is so that there is full focus on developing the country to a developed nation,” he said in his welcoming speech at the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 Gala Dinner at the Kuching Waterfront tonight.

On the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme, Abang Johari believed that Sarawak, particularly Kuching, has its own strengths as a host to the programme.

He pointed out that this was in line with the objective of promoting the diversity of cultures in the country and the unity in diversity to the outside world.

“Sarawak is in itself ‘Citrawarna’ in terms of cultures, languages and dialects, races and ancestries, diversity of food and also its flora and fauna.

“Therefore, we welcome visitors from outside Sarawak to this blessed land, especially from Peninsular Malaysia, to come and visit Sarawak so that they can see for themselves and feel the uniqueness of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari also invited all to come to enjoy culinary delights like Mee Kolok, Ayam Pansoh, Laksa Sarawak, Kek Lapis and so on which may not be available in other places.

“Not surprisingly UNESCO has named Kuching as the Creative City of Gastronomy because Kuching is a food hub.

“Kuching can also be given the title of City of Culture with the completion of the Borneo Cultures Museum, the largest cultural museum in the country which will be open to the public soon,” he said.

Also present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and others.