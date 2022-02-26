Appeal for funds to keep animal shelter running

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): Lack of funds and difficulty in fundraising are common problems and challenges facing almost all animal welfare and animal protection groups.

This is also the case for Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA) Kota Kinabalu which has only RM60,000 left in its bank account, enough to cover only next month’s expenses.

“We face a very real possibility of having to shut down our animal shelter soon. Where will our cats and dogs go, and what will they eat if that were to happen?” said SPCA KK in a statement yesterday.

“SPCA KK depends on public donations to survive. This appeal is urgent because our funds are depleting fast.

“Yet, the number of cases we continue to help whenever we can has increased. We are still taking critical cases, even when our resources are almost gone. We are responding first and banking on your generosity to pull us through again. Please share this appeal as widely as possible,” said SPCA KK in a appeal for funds.

SPCA KK stressed that it always tries to rescue animals that are abandoned, abused, ill, those in hit-and-runs, or those in dangerous situations.

In 2021, it spent more than RM300,000 on animal neutering and treatment, with 1,530 cats and dogs successfully sterilized. It receives about 300 calls per month for help.

“Although the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015 punishes those who are caught abandoning their animals (maximum penalty of three years in prison or a fine of RM100,000 or both) there are still many pet owners/ breeders who continue to allow their animals to breed without any control.

“New-born puppies and kittens, eyes still shut and umbilical cords still hanging off their bodies, are frequently thrown into trash cans or abandoned on the street.

“No matter how fast our volunteers rescue, we can’t keep up with the speed in which these heinous acts occur. Please, please neuter your animals! Help us battle overbreeding by doing the responsible thing,” said the NGO.

SPCA KK also said that its shelter is full and cannot take in more animals without risking the safety and health of its existing charges.

Those who are interested in having a cat or a dog, can adopt from SPCA KK. For every cat/dog that gets into a forever home, it opens up a space for a newcomer.

According to the NGO, out of almost RM60,000 every month, RM25,000 of its budget goes to medical expenses. Other costs are animal food, utilities, employee salaries, etc. The animal shelter currently houses 240 dogs and 66 cats.

Donation can be banked into:

Maybank account 510198677767

Account Name: PERSATUAN MENCEGAH KEZALIMAN TERHADAP HAIWAN (SPCA Kota Kinabalu)

All the donations are tax-deductible. Send a transaction slip WhatsApp to 019-551 9660.

http://wa.me/60195519660

