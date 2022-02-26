Covid-19: 483 new cases in Sarawak, one BID involving 10-year-old in Sibu on Feb 17

KUCHING (Feb 26): Sarawak today recorded 483 new Covid-19 cases with one brought-in-dead (BID) in Sibu on Feb 17 involving a 10-year-old girl.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said that the girl had no known medical history, and her body was brought to the Sibu Hospital.

As for today’s new cases, 246 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 231 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), one in Category 3 (with lung infection), two in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support), and three in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

This brought the cumulative number of cases to date at 258,895.

Kuching remained on top with 173 new cases followed by Miri with 91 cases, Sibu (80), Bintulu (27), Kapit (20), Matu (16), Mukah (11), Limbang (9), seven cases each in Sarikei, Kanowit and Betong; Lawas (5), four each in Samarahan, Song, Tanjung Manis and Dalat; three each in Daro, Serian, and Subis; Simunjan (2), and one each in Saratok, Sri Aman and Sebauh.

The state police also issued 15 standard operating procedure compounds, all in Kuching, for failure to scan QR codes via MySejahtera before entering business premises.

All in all, a total of 13,423 SOP compounds have been issued by the police in the state to date.