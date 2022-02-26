Covid-19 cases will rise dramatically in Sabah – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): New Covid-19 cases could rise dramatically in Sabah, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Sabah recorded 3,735 new cases on Saturday, with 66.45 per cent sporadic infections.

Masidi said the high percentage of sporadic infections is an indication that the number could rise sharply.

“Sporadic infections are infections in the community that can spread rapidly and over a wide range of localities,” he said.

According to Masidi, the number of new cases in some districts is still affected by backlog cases.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of backlog decisions and resulted in the number of daily cases remaining at four figures over the past few days. Of the 1,039 cases for Kota Kinabalu on Saturday, only 19 cases in the past 24 hours that were registered in Saturday’s daily statistics.

From the total cases, a total of 99.22 per cent or 3,706 were in Categories 1 and 2, 10 cases in Category 3, 15 cases in Category 4 and four cases in Category 5.

As of Feb 25, 38,647 of 411,400 children aged 5-11 in the state who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination have received the jab.

A total of 464 cases on Feb 26 involved children under 11 years old who have not been vaccinated, with 216 cases were children under five years old who are not eligible for vaccination yet.