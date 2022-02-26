Cuepacs again urges govt to review salary of civil servants

SIBU (Feb 26): President of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Datuk Adnan Mat once again called the government to review the remuneration system of the public sector.

He said it was time for a new system to be implemented and to push the new minimum salary to RM1,800.

He said the system had not seen any change in the past 20 years; the present scale no longer relevant with the increasing cost of living.

“The current system can no longer support the people. Thus, we proposed that the new minimum salary be raised to RM1,800.

“Or why not RM2,000 or RM3,000 because we believe the government can afford to give. Together with other allowances, a person can earn a salary of RM2,450 which is very close to the government’s target to become a high income nation by 2025,” he said.

The told reporters this when met after the police assembly at the civic centre here yesterday.

Adnan added that when the system was first introduced the government allowed it to be reviewed every 10 years.

“The first round of discussion was held on Jan 13, 2021.

“I know the economy is suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this system must be reviewed to ease the burden of civil servants,” he said, adding it would benefit 1.62 million civil servants nationwide.

Meanwhile, the police assembly was officiated at by Sarawak police head of management, SAC Gilberd Philip Layang.

Gilberd, in his speech, said public servants must always equip themselves with the latest knowledge and skills to give better services to the people.

“We must always improve and strive to perform better every day,” he said.