Do not privatise govt depts, says Cuepacs president

SIBU (Feb 26): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat hopes the government will not privatise any government departments.

Speaking to reporters after the police assembly at the civic centre here yesterday, he said the government must not look at only making money as many departments provide welfare services to the people.

“These are departments that do not earn an revenue but instead give services to the people. The government should instead look at ways to improve their services to the people,” he said.

Adnan said Cuepacs had received complaints from staff of dietetic and food services department in hospitals that they were instructed to give important government data to the private sector.

“The proposal to privatise the dietetics and food services at hospitals must be looked into more thoroughly.

“Any studies on food services must be done early by its own department instead of allowing the private sector to take confidential information from us and then come up with something that will not benefit the government and the workers.”

He also said there must be engagement between the government sector and Cuepacs would support the government in ensuring that the welfare of the people and workers were being taken care of.

He said that Cuepacs had also received complaints from the cleaning services at schools that had been privatised.

The private sector took over the services and the workers were only given the minimum salary of RM1,200 for many years.

He also said there should be no ‘trade-off’ position at the lower rank to benefit the higher-ranking officers.