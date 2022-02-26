Don’t rear pigs until safe to do so, Uggah tells longhouse folk

KUCHING (Feb 26): Longhouse folks should refrain from rearing pigs for the time being, especially in areas that have been declared as African Swine Fever (ASF) affected areas, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Do not rear pigs for now until the disease has died down.

“You can start rearing when the Veterinary Services Department says it is safe to do so,” he said when officiating at the triennial delegate conference (TDC) of the Kubal Tengah Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) sub-bran at Rumah Mendit Unsu in Penom, Spaoh today.

He said this in response to many reports from party members that most of their pigs had died of ASF.

Uggah advised those whose animals remained healthy to take all the precautions to protect them.

“Do not allow outsiders to visit your pig pens and do not visit those belonging to others.

“Do report to your nearest veterinary office if your livestock are showing signs of being affected,” he said.

Touching on the sub-branch conference and election, Uggah said it was for members to either retain or elect a new committee.

“We must continue to strengthen our party at the grassroots level. We can then serve the people well and remain relevant,” he said.

On the over 3,000 new voters in his Bukit Saban constituency, Uggah said he wants all PBB members here to try and engage them.

“Find out where they reside or work — invite them to become PBB members,” he added.

A political secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Richard Rapu — who is Bukit Saban PBB branch secretary — conducted the meeting and election.