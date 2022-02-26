Dr Rundi: DVS instructed to follow-up on culled pigs in Sibu following reports of stench

SIBU (Feb 26): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) has been instructed to take follow-up action on the location of culled pigs in Jalan Oya here following media reports of stench after the activity, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said the Sibu Veterinary Department and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sibu have complied with the standard protocol in determining the location of pig carcasses buried and the set depth.

“However, odours from the location can occur if it rains heavily for a few days after the disposal. Additional landfilling where the pigs are buried can usually reduce the odour from the buried carcasses,” said the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development in a statement yesterday.

On the issue of pig carcasses being dumped in the Sungai Rait area in Miri, he said DVSS had found 85 carcasses on Feb 19 during their investigation.

“The dead pigs are believed to be infected with African Swine Fever (ASF), which can cause 100 per cent death to pigs.

“The department has taken the initiative by taking samples for laboratory testing and will take action against the breeder who disposed of the pigs,” he said.

Dr Rundi added the Miri Divisional Veterinary Services Office has been instructed to take further action to address this problem and ensure it does not reoccur.

“They are carrying out active sampling operations to commercial pig farms in the division and as of Feb 24, a total of eight farms involving 310 samples have been taken and sent to the Sarawak Veterinary Diagnosis Laboratory for the detection of ASF,” he said.

Towards this end, he said pig farmers in Sarawak are instructed to remain vigilant and tighten the bio-security of their respective farms to avoid pigs being infected by ASF.

These steps include not giving leftover kitchen food, and if pigs are fed kitchen leftovers, it should be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill ASF virus; report to the nearest Veterinary Office if there are any deaths among reared pigs; wash and disinfect body after contact with animals or animal products; avoid any contact between wild boars and livestock by improving and enhancing physical barriers such as confinement in barns and fencing pig farms; not visiting other pig farms and not accepting visitors to the farm because it is feared this could spread the ASF virus.

Dr Rundi said that the public need not worry because the disease only infects pigs and is not zoonotic.

“The pork available in the market is safe to eat,” he said.