Federal Ministry of Transport to look into improving Bario Airport runway, says Gerawat

KUCHING (Feb 26): The federal Transport Ministry will look into the possibility of improving the runway at Bario Airport so as to accommodate more travellers, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said a delegation from the ministry will visit Bario on Feb 28 with the goal to increase the number of seats for flights to Bario, Long Seridan and Long Banga, which are served by regional airline MASwings.

“There is an issue of limited seats where MASwings has 19 seats but they can only take eight or nine passengers at a time.

“This is an ongoing issue that I am taking up with the Ministry of Transport at both federal and state levels,” said the Mulu assemblyman during the Mulu Election Machinery Appreciation and New Year Thanksgiving Dinner 2022 last night.

Gerawat also mentioned he had met with federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in Miri recently to discuss the matter.

“I was told the delegation from the ministry, together with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia are going to Bario on Feb 28 to look into the situation and see how they can improve the runway so MASwings can optimise their seating capacity,” he added.