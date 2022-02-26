Fishing vessel association ‘appalled’ by SFC’s action on local fishing boat

MIRI (Feb 26): Sarawak Fishing Vessel Association (SFVA) wants to seek justice for its members against Sarawak government and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for allegedly misusing their power in detaining a local fishing boat without valid explanation.

At a press conference today its secretary Harry Tan Joo Seng revealed details of the incident on Jan 13, 2022 when a fishing vessel belonging to one of its members was detained for fishing in the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park.

According to him, the local skipper and four Indonesian crew, who possessed legal license and documentation, were detained for fishing some 10.8 nautical miles off the southwest of Tanjung Lobang.

Following the arrest by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the case was handed over to SFC which accused the crew of wrongfully fishing in the marine national park. The crew were released five days later while the vessel remained under the custody of SFC.

“Firstly, the case was the first time ever occurred despite the marine national park was said to be gazette in 2007. We were totally puzzled why no warning was given first, and when it happened now the ultimate action was taken by the authorities, while previously there were so many fishing activities by the local fishermen in the zone.

“Secondly, the crew’s licenses were allowed (them) to carry out fishing activity within seven nautical miles of Miri shore, and the digital map record showed that they were within the permitted nautical miles, under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“After the incident, we sought help from Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and also had a meeting with Lee and agencies including Resident of Miri, MMEA, SFC, Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department Region III Miri and Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) on Jan 17.

“The Department of Fisheries Malaysia and LKIM responded that they had never been informed of the gazette of the national park, and no memo or record being submitted to the two agencies by SFC to either LKIM, Department of Fisheries, or SFVA, informing of the gazette of the marine national park, which explained why the local fishermen were not known of it,” said Tan.

During the meeting, SFVA showed proof of the fishing crew’s license as well as all valid documentation which allowed the crew to carry out fishing activity within seven nautical miles of Miri shore.

“We were actually appalled by SFC’s response in this case, where they failed to give us proper explanation on the arrest and the reason they disallowed the release of the boat, which (is) clearly a result of miscommunication between SFC, LKIM, Fishery Department and SFVA.

Tan felt strongly that SFC has not been professional in their work.

“SFVA were initially told by SFC that a court hearing would be held on Jan 18 on the case, however, a group of us who waited there for many hours, were told no case relating to the detained vessel was submitted for hearing that day.

“A court hearing was scheduled later on Jan 26, but they failed to inform the defendant nor SFVA on this, and had to be rescheduled to Feb 7. The outcome of the hearing on Feb 7, was that the five crew were each compounded RM15,000, which a sum compound for three offences.

“It was a shock to the crew and SFVA because they did not intentionally commit any of these offences,” said Tan.

SFVA wants the GPS government through its elected representative to step up to take responsibility and protect the welfare of the fishermen.

“We understand that the marine national park was an initiative to protect the coral reef and to boost the local economy through tourism industry, however, the ultimate action of arresting and seizing the boat without any warning prior devastates us who have been working hard catching fish on sea, to feed the locals and our family,” Tan added.

SFVA also expressed its disappointment with the government and SFC which it said refused to own up to their mistake in the miscommunication of the gazette, and solely blamed the people for not knowing the policy.

Tan also revealed that SFVA is considering taking legal action against SFC for the loss suffered by the crew.

“Since Jan 13 until now, all the catch kept in the vessel is now spoilt. The carcasses can damage the vessel’s equipment very quickly if not cleaned immediately. The amount of loss on equipment damage alone was unimaginable,” Tan explained.