Govt takes measures to ensure stable prices of chickens, eggs

KUCHING (Feb 26): The government will continue taking measures to ensure stable prices of standard chickens and eggs in the country, says Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said the government was aware that the rising operational costs had led to an increase in prices of chickens and eggs.

“The rising operational costs is mainly due to the increasing cost of chicken feed, which is mostly imported from Ukraine and Russia, apart from Brazil.

“The government cares and knows the importance of chicken production. This is why the government has set aside RM500 million to ensure stable prices of standard chickens and Grade A, B and C eggs,” he told journalists after an inspection at Majma Mall here yesterday.

Nanta said he attended a roundtable meeting hosted by Sarawak Veterinary Services Department yesterday, which was also attended by Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, his assistant ministers as well as representatives of the Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association.

Nanta said the association had raised its concern about the increasing operational costs.

“We discussed a lot and we will take note of the concern raised. We will see how we can help consumers while not causing difficulties to livestock breeders.”

He said the ministry had set the maximum selling price for standard chickens from Feb 4 to June 4 this year.

“We fixed this maximum selling price for four months in light of the prime minister’s call to look after the interest of consumers so that the price does not hike.”

On another matter, Nanta said his ministry did not have jurisdictions over the approval of subsidy for livestock breeders.

He said it fell under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi).

“We take care of price control. As for subsidy apply from Mafi. Contact them for details.

“We are made to understand that any industry players can apply for the subsidy, but approval is subject to conditions,” he added.