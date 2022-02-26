GRS to be registered – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will be registered to ensure that cooperation between parties that support the current state government can continue to be strengthened.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the matter is also a wish between the coalition parties in the state.

“God willing, we will register GRS because this is the wish of these coalition parties.

“We must have an official coalition of parties, so with this coalition, cooperation between the parties that support the current state government will be stronger,” he said.

Hajiji said this to reporters after handing over the Bantuan Wang Ihsan aid to the victims of the Kampung Landung Ayang fire at Dewan Tun Mustapha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, commenting on the intention of the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) led by Datuk Peter Anthony to join or support GRS, Hajiji said he welcomed the matter.

However, he pointed out that it is clear that any decision must have the support and backing of the existing ruling parties first.

“So regarding the intention of the party led by Datuk Peter Anthony to join or support GRS, we welcome him.

This is our goal for political stability in Sabah so that we can focus on developing Sabah.

“We have just been given the mandate to rule the state of Sabah and we are about four years away so our efforts should be focused on development, the economy and our people.

“We welcome KDM, but whatever decision we want to make, we must get support and backing from all the friends,” he added.

Peter, who is the former vice-president of the Parti Warisan (Warisan), quit the party in December last year before expressing his intention to form a new pro-GRS party.

For the record, GRS was formed after the 16th Sabah State Election in 2020 involving several parties including a coalition of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).