Johor polls: Journalist issued compound for breach of SOP at nomination centre

JOHOR BARU (Feb 26): A 42-year-old journalist was fined RM1,000 today for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the Larkin nomination centre here in conjunction with the Johor state election.

Another journalist was let off with a warning.

It was learnt that the compound issued by the Health Department authorities was made on the grounds of failing to ensure physical distancing at the Dewan JKR here at 9am.

Weng Kian Yong from Sin Chew said he was not aware that he had breached any SOPs as he was only focusing on his work.

“I only approached candidates to get their personal information like name, photo and contact number.

“Never did I think that it was an offense. I was the only person who was compounded among several other journalists who were doing the same thing,” said Wong who has been a journalist for more than 10 years.

Malaysia Gazette journalist Khairulanuar Yahaya, 47, was only given a verbal warning.

The Larkin state seat is expected to see a clash of at least five contestants, making it among one of the hottest seats in the state election.

Besides the expected clash involving the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and PKR, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is also contesting in addition to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidates.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day with early voting on March 8. — Malay Mail