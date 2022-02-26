Kuching able to boost economy, tourism, cultural industry in Sarawak, says PM

KUCHING (Feb 26): The choice of Kuching as the location for the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 celebration was very appropriate as Kuching City has received various important recognitions at the international level, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He noted among the recognitions were ‘Creative City’ by UNESCO under the gastronomy and ASEAN categories in November 2021 and ‘World Craft City’ by the Asia Pacific World Craft Council in 2018.

“The success of Kuching being recognised as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ is seen to be able to boost the economy, and the tourism and cultural industry, especially in Sarawak.

“The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme, which lasts for four days, will also be able to promote arts and heritage products of Sarawak, which is also quite rich in biodiversity,” he said prior to officiating the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia Gala Dinner at the Kuching Waterfront tonight.

Ismail noted that from local food dishes such as Mee Kolok, Laksa Sarawak and Kek Lapis Sarawak, multi ethnic dance performances to handicrafts, everything has its own uniqueness.

“So it is not surprising that the celebration of this mega festival is quite significant in terms of the tagline ‘Malaysia-Truly Asia’,” he added.

On a related note, Ismail said the government is actively undertaking various initiatives to help revive the sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said among the efforts being made included allowing cross-border movement through the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) schemes by air, land and sea.

“Apart from Singapore and Indonesia, Brunei has also fundamentally agreed to the proposed implementation of VTL, as a result of discussion with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during my recent visit to Brunei.

“This move will not only be able to revive Sarawak’s tourism industry but also boost the economy, especially in Miri, Limbang and Lawas which are bordering with Brunei,” he said.

In addition, he said the government had also announced special assistance to tour operators registered under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in the National Budget 2022.

He said the special assistance of RM85 million to more than 20,000 tour operators registered under MOTAC will be paid out in March and in May this year.

“Those who will receive the benefits of this assistance include 10,000 tour guides who will receive RM1,500 per person, 5,592 travel agencies will receive RM9,000 per agency and 3,100 homestay operators registered with MOTAC will receive RM1,800 per person.

“It is hoped that with all the initiatives and measures taken by the government, the tourism sector will be revitalised and Malaysia will continue to be a tourism destination of choice globally,” he said.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and others.