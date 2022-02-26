Lee: Early childhood education requires specific teaching skills

MIRI (Feb 26): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin says early childhood education requires specific teaching skills apart from commitment and seriousness of teachers in performing their duties with full dedication.

“I hope all kindergarten and nursery educators here can take early childhood education course to ensure quality kindergartens and nurseries for the children,” he said.

Lee said this at Miri Parliament Kemas Kindergartens and Nurseries Appreciation Ceremony 2021 at Meritz Hotel here yesterday.

His text speech was read by Councillor Jeffery Phang who represented him to officiate at the function.

Elaborating, Lee said early childhood education was very important as it is a stage that plays vital roles in a child’s growth and in building a child’s personality.

“Children aged two to six have high learning ability. They are like sponges that can quickly absorb all information.

“Therefore, they must be guided professionally to instil in them positive attitude as well as help them develop skills that can make them balanced individuals in all aspects,” said Lee.

Touching on the Tabika Kemas concept, which is ‘Learning Through Playing’, he said it was a good concept in line with a child’s natural characteristic who loves to play, always curious and loves experimenting.

“A young child will not lose interest if the learning process is fun and exciting. I congratulate all teachers of Kemas kindergartens and nurseries here for their effort and commitment in teaching our children,” he added.

On the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged between 5 and 11 which started on Feb 3, Lee said as of Thursday a total of 12,741 or 31.8 per cent of children within the age range in Miri had received the first dose.

“If any Tabika Kemas comes across children aged five and above who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine to get in touch with the divisional health office here to arrange for the vaccination for them.

“Fighting and eradicating Covid-19 is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

Lee also hoped all kindergartens and nurseries here would continue to practise the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the health and safety of the children and educators in their premises.

The event also witnessed 115 Kemas kindergarten pupils receiving their graduation certificate.

Miri Kemas officer Josipah Sabas, Bank Rakyat Miri branch head Khalidi Morshidi, organising chairperson Foziah Karim and Penghulu Samad Alip were among those present at the function.