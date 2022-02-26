Limbang cops nab 16 men, seize drugs worth RM2,000

LAWAS (Feb 26): Police in Limbang arrested 16 men at three different locations in the district during an operation dubbed ‘Op Tapis Khas’.

They also seized drugs during the three-day operation which began from Feb 23 at Jalan Kubong, Jalan Pandaruan and Bukit Hitam.

According to Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot, the suspects were aged in their 20s and 30s.

“The operation led by ASP S. Robert Santhanam seized drugs suspected to be ‘syabu’ weighing 10.90 grammes and estimated to be worth about RM1,150 from two of the 16 suspects.

“Both suspects were further detained under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

Parum added another suspect was detained for alleged possession of drugs suspected to be ‘syabu’ weighing 0.20g, with an estimated value of RM50.

He was also detained under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“All 16 suspects also tested positive for abusing the illegal substance. As for the drugs seized, initial investigations revealed they were meant for local distribution,” he said.

He added the police from the Limbang Narcotics Crime and Investigation Department will continue to carry out operations in the district and called on the public to provide information related to drug offences to the police.