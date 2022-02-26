MRSB now authorised to handle royalty matters for native artistes in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 26): Music Rights Sarawak Bhd (MRSB) has been appointed as the licensing body authorised to carry out royalty collection for any music, sound recording and performance by native artistes and musicians in Sarawak.

In declaring this, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi regarded such an appointment as ‘a proud moment for the people in Sarawak’.

“We have our own body now to exclusively represent music composers and owners, also the sound recordings and performances, of the local ethnic groups,” he said at an event today.

According to Nanta, the MRSB is now authorised to collect and distribute royalties for 963 members currently registered with the licensing body.

“I am confident that the MRSB can help promote the growth of the creative industry in Sarawak, particularly in managing the economic aspect of the industry players and generating revenue through royalty collection.”

Nanta also expressed his hope to see the commercialisation of products derived from the creative industry, particularly involving the ethnic groups in Sarawak, so that they could gain international recognition one day.

“I also hope that the MRSB would prove itself to be a body that’s able to promote the growth of the local creative and performing arts industry, as well as to create opportunities for the industry players in making a name for themselves on the global stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who was also present, gave his assurance that the state government would fully support MRSB with regard to its mission of representing the local creative arts.

“It is important to monitor these activities and ensure that qualified local artistes receive the royalty payments for their products, as they deserve.

“It is high time to have our own licensing body, and this is a good start,” said Snowdan, who is also chairman of Dayak Artistes and Musicians Association.

In a press release issued in connection with the event, it was stated that there were about 8,000 ethnic songs in Sarawak currently registered with the MRSB.

MRSB is the latest organisation to be recognised by the ‘Intellectual Property Controller’ under the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) as having the authority to collect royalties generated from music products and performances of local artistes and performing groups.

Other existing licensing bodies include Music Authors Copyright Protection Bhd, Public Performance Bhd, Recording Performers Bhd, MPLC Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Reprographic Rights Centre Malaysia and the one in Sabah, Music Rights Sabah Bhd.