Nomination of candidates for Johor state election starts at 9am today

JOHOR BARU (Feb 26): Nomination of candidates for the Johor state election commences today at 56 nomination centres which will open at 9am.

The process of submitting candidate nomination papers will close one hour after that.

As soon as the nomination of candidates is completed, the returning officer will declare the candidates eligible to contest in the state election.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19 prevention issued by the Election Commission (EC), gatherings and processions by party supporters are not allowed at nomination centres.

Barisan Nasional (BN); Perikatan Nasional (PN); Pakatan Harapan (PH) with their strategic partners Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA); Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang); Parti Warisan (Warisan); Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) have confirmed contesting in the state election.

Through the announcement of candidates made by parties, it is expected that 223 candidates from the parties will submit nomination forms today.

As of last Thursday, a total of 894 nomination forms have been sold.

In contrast to the previous polls, the EC allows the organisation of talks, lectures and campaigns physically and house-to-house visits during the 14-day campaign period.

However, talks and campaigning are only allowed at party offices and official party operations rooms, with an attendance limit not exceeding 100 people and the organisers must obtain a police permit.

The duration of each session of talks, lectures, and campaigns is only for two hours and cannot go beyond 10pm while talks, campaigns and lectures in open premises or public places are not allowed.

For house-to-house campaign, there should not be more than five persons in the team and they not allowed to enter the house or meet any family members and the distribution of leaflets could be only be done outside the fence.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting rain in one or two places in Johor in the morning, evening and night.

EC has set Johor state election polling day on March 12 and early voting on March 8.

There are 2,574,835 normal voters from the overall of 2,597,742 voters registered to vote in the state election.

From the overall total, 22,531 people are early voters involving 10,955 armed forces personnel and their spouses while 11,576 are police personnel apart from 376 absent voters from abroad. ― Bernama