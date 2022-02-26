PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia to evacuate eight citizens, two foreign dependents in Kyiv

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Malaysia is currently in an effort to evacuate eight of our nationals and two foreign dependents through the country’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine due to the Russian military invasion which escalated there.

In a statement today he also said that as of today, 13 of Malaysian national citizens have left Ukraine in the past weeks.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv is currently undertaking evacuation of the remaining eight Malaysian nationals and two of their foreign dependents from Kyiv.

“Thirteen of our nationals had already left Ukraine in the past weeks,” he said.

Ismail also reiterated the Malaysian government’s concern over the situation in Ukraine and strongly urges all concerned parties to immediately take steps to de-escalate as well as prevent loss of lives and devastation.

He urged all parties to redouble efforts to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He also insisted that the United Nations Security Council must carry out its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Ismail said that Putrajaya will continue to support efforts in maintaining regional and international peace and security, as well as promoting greater prosperity.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported that Malaysia hopes that the best possible peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached soon, and subsequently successfully resolve the conflict.

Ismail also expressed regret over the developments in Ukraine and informed that the government’s priority at this time is to ensure that Malaysians in the country are safe. — Malay Mail