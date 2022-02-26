Sabah not happy with match officials

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): Sabah FC director Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan is not happy with match officials after Sabah FC U-21 lost the opening of the President Cup campaign at Likas Stadium here yesterday.

Jelani said the match which Sabah FC U-21 lost 0-3 to Sri Pahang FC, was full of controversy.

“Today (yesterday) was our first match of the President Cup against Sri Pahang FC at home in Likas Stadium, and there were lots of controversies from the outcome of the match.

“Firstly, we are not happy with the way the referee and match officials conducted the game.

“There were many changes made during the game. For example in the first goal, the ball clearly had gone out but maybe the linesman did not see and the decision by the referee to show two red cards to our players,” he said at a press conference at the end of the match.

Jelani said the referee also decided to walk out half way during the match and was replaced by a second referee.

“Maybe the referee realised his mistake in giving the red card, and decided to step out from the game and was replaced by a second referee,” he said.

It was later learned that the referee had sustained cramps on his leg and was forced to be replaced.

Jelani said they wouldbanalyze the video of the match and if there was any mistake made by the referee and match officials, Sabah FC would appeal to the relevant body.

“It was poor refereeing from the match official. We will analyze the video and if there is any mistake made by the match official we will lodge an appeal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC U-21 assistant team manager Matlan Marjan said the Junior Rhinos did well overall despite the loss.

“It is still early in the season. We have a lot of new players in the current squad.

“Furthermore, Sri Pahang included three players from the senior team in the game,” he said.

Sabah will next face Sarawak United FC away on March 3.