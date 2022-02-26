Sagah: Identifying, developing talents for Sarawak’s industries among MEITD’s tasks

KUCHING (Feb 26): Identifying and developing talents needed for Sarawak’s industries will be among the tasks of the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), said its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He explained that while the ministry would still focus on education like its predecessor, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, it will also develop talents in-line with the vision of Sarawak becoming a high-income, developed state by 2030.

He pointed out the kind of talents sought after include the ability to create things that are better, or make lives of people easier.

“That is the talent we are looking for. So these are mostly industrial talents and some involve digital talents,” he said at the ‘Ngadah Pinuuh Bijanang’ (Honouring a Great Leader) appreciation dinner organised by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) in honour of its outgoing advisor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong last night.

Sagah is one of the new full ministers in the state cabinet formed following the 2021 state election on Dec 18, and was sworn in on Jan 4.

Sagah, who is taking over as DBNA advisor from Manyin, said the Bidayuh do not lack talents and hopefully they, particularly the youths, are able to develop the skills needed in line with the state’s needs.

He also said he is looking forward to working with other Bidayuh assemblymen to upgrade what Manyin has done and contributed to the community.

“In terms of infrastructure, Datuk Amar Michael Manyin (when he was a minister) has done so much — he has built roads to almost every village. He may not build ‘golden road’ or ‘silver road’ but these roads provided accessibility to every kampung.

“Our task as fellow assemblymen is for us to upgrade and make it better,” he said.

According to Sagah, he was at one time actively serving in DBNA before this and he once held the post of vice president and assistant secretary general.

He hoped he can be a good advisor to DBNA, and he pledged to work with others in the decision making process.

“I believe I am not alone in this, I will still bring our other leaders to confer with me and to make decisions as we go along. Of course, not forgetting our elders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manyin said it is fitting for Sagah to take over as DBNA advisor as he has the energy, knowledge and experience to lead the Bidayuh community, as well as being receptive to new ideas.

Manyin also thanked members of the Bidayuh community for their support during his years in active politics from 1996 to 2021, and his tenure as DBNA advisor from 2005 to 2022.

He also appealed to the Bidayuh community to let DBNA be the only non-governmental organisation representing them at the state and national level.

“Let DBNA be an apolitical organisation,” he added.

DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, in his speech earlier, said the dinner was held to honour and thank Manyin for this contributions to the Bidayuh community as well as the state and nation.

He revealed Manyin had indicated his intention to relinquish his position a advisor, and mentioned Sagah as the next senior Bidayuh member in the state cabinet to take over.

“As an NGO, DBNA listens and takes advice from our leaders on matters affecting the community. The legacy will continue. This continuity will be in the form of the incoming advisor, who is no stranger to DBNA, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Assistant Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben, as well as Bidayuh assemblymen Miro Simoh (Serembu), John Ilus (Bukit Semuja) and Dr Simon Sinang Bada (Tebedu).

The dinner was also attended by Bidayuh political secretaries to the chief minister, community leaders, DBNA former presidents and principal office bearers, DBNA supreme council members, branch chairmen and their exco.