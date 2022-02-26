Seven poaching suspects held; rifles, bullets seized

SANDAKAN (Feb 26): Seven people were arrested by the Sabah Forestry Department’s PROTECT unit for illegal poaching at Jalan Nangoh-Paitan, near the border of the Paitan Beluran Forest Reserve.

Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan said enforcement team spotted a suspicious four-wheel-drive vehicle with seven people onboard during an Ops Anti Poaching operation on Feb 26.

“Enforcement team found two rifles and several bullets while none of the suspects had any permit to hunt wildlife or have any license for the firearms.

“Although we did not find any animal carcass, we believed the suspects were intending to carry out illegal poaching in the area,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

A police report was lodged at the Beluran police headquarters while the suspects and the confiscated items were handed to the police for further action, he said.

Frederick meanwhile reminded the public not to engage in any illegal wildlife hunting activities as it is not only against the law but could cause extinction of our fauna species which are listed as Rare Threatened and Endangered such as bulls or tembadau.

“Any information related to illegal wildlife hunting must be reported to the Sabah Forestry Department and the Wildlife Department while the use and possession of firearms without a valid license is an offense under the Firearms Act 1960,” he said.