‘SNCC to help less privileged PwDs with economic, social development’

KUCHING (Feb 26): Less privileged persons with disabilities are not forgotten or left out of economic and social development as the government is setting up a Special Needs Community Centre (SNCC), says Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, SNCC has been approved with ceiling value of RM5 million and scheme value of RM55 million.”

“SNCC encompasses a one-stop early intervention centre (OSEIC), primary and secondary schools, a one-stop enabling intervention centre providing vocational training, sheltered workshop, day care and residential group home as well as sports and recreational activities for special needs individuals left with no next of kin to care for them,” she said during OSEIC graduation ceremony held at a hotel here yesterday.

The concept of providing various facilities for special needs community under one roof is the first of its kind in Malaysia, she said.

OSEIC Sarawak and the setting up of SNCC show the Sarawak government commitment to improve the well-being of the disabled, vulnerable and disadvantaged, she added.

During the ceremony, 18 six-year-olds and seven seven-year-olds graduated to join mainstream schools or integrated special classes under the Ministry of Education.

OSEIC Sarawak launched Oct 30, 2020 with 41 children and 11 staff has 227 children with 21 staff as of January this year, she stated.

During the event, Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib presented Ragad Foundation’s educational assistance to Connie Ong Hui May, a Chinese-Melanau from Mukah currently pursuing Bachelor of Accountancy at University Malaysia Sarawak. Ong was on the Dean’s list for Semester 2 19/20 Faculty of Economics and Business.