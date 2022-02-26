Special allocation for Kudat fire victims



KUDAT (Feb 26): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government will be channeling special allocation amounting RM2.4 million to 120 house owners in Kampung Landung Ayang that was destroyed in a recent fire.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this on Saturday, adding that each house would receive RM20,000 worth of building materials to rebuild their home.

“I hope that this assistance can alleviate the burden faced by all the fire victims.”

“The assistance channeled shows that the State Government is concerned with the people affected by disasters or living in hardships”, he said to reporters after visiting the victims of the Kampung Landung Ayang fire here.

Hajiji also said the fire victims were allowed to rebuild their houses on the existing site under the supervision of the Kudat Town Board, so that it was orderly and spaced.

Representing the State Government, he expressed his sympathy to all the victims and hoped that they would continue to persevere and be patient in facing this test.

Earlier, Hajiji presented a contribution of Bantuan Wang Ihsan of RM500 each to 176 household heads of the fire victims who were temporarily housed at Dewan Tun Mustapha.

The fire victims also received gas stove sets from the Social Welfare Department.