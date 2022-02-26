Violet Yong says assessment rates for PR1MA Bintawa units ‘improper’

KUCHING (Feb 26): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has urged Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to review the current assessment rates ranging between RM400 to RM540 yearly that are imposed on units of an affordable housing scheme

In a statement today, she said the Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront is a housing development project managed by Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia to deliver more affordable homes for medium-income households in key urban areas.

“Therefore, Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront cannot be categorised or treated as one of the ordinary private development housing projects in Kuching when it comes to calculate or assess the Annual Rateable Value of the property units by MBKS.

“The assessment rate chargeable on any affordable housing schemes including Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront should not be higher or as high as any other housing development projects undertaken by private developers. Special considerations must be taken into account in determining the assessment rates payable,” she said.

Yong described the methodology adopted by MBKS in calculating and deciding the assessment rates of Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront as “irrational and improper”.

“Particularly when MBKS tried to compare Residensi PRIMA Bintawa Riverfront apartments with other similar grade private apartments projects, which are equipped with the same facilities and assessed within MBKS jurisdiction.

“I have noticed that the current assessment rate chargeable by MBKS on Bintawa Riverfront is much more expensive than the assessment rates imposed on other landed terraced houses within Kuching area like Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Height, Taman Riverview, Bintawa and others,” she said.

Yong added that it is unthinkable and ridiculous to see that the assessment bill for certain unit types of Bintawa Riverfront is four times higher than the assessment rates for PR1MA Matang units with similar area size.

“For example, the assessment rates for some units at PRIMA Matang is billed for RM62.80 half yearly whereas for Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront, the assessment bill could go as high as RM270.30 half yearly, which is four times or more expensive than PR1MA Matang units,” she explained.

She also noted that most of the maintenance works at Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront, including grass cutting, drainage cleaning, public compound cleanliness, street lighting servicing, play ground and green area maintenance within the residential compound, are carried out by PR1MA management team solely and not by MBKS.

The assemblywoman added that she will formally write to the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and MBKS to raise the issues concerned.