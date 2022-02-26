Working alliance between Sabah, Sarawak parties possible, says Sri Tanjong assemblyman

TAWAU (Feb 26): Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong opined the possibility of a working alliance between two local parties from Sabah and Sarawak.

Commenting on reports that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) are in discussion to form a Borneo Alliance (Perikatan Borneo), he said although this is only a preliminary talk about a possible cooperation, he believes it would lead to more politicians to express interest or support this movement in the spirit of an united front from East Malaysia.

Recently, PSB presidential council member See Chee How said preliminary informal meetings have been held with Warisan to form the Bornean Alliance to face the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

He revealed such meetings have been held ‘not less than two times’ between PSB presidential council member Baru Bian and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“This potential cooperation between two Borneo states, albeit only a preliminary one, sparks new glimpse of hope to wrestle what is due to us,” Justin added.

He further said that Malaysians appeared to have lost hope for their country and began to become weary of politicians from the Peninsular especially after the Sheraton Move incident, resulting in many political turmoils subsequently.

“The country is in deadlock and we need a new leader to unlock it,” he said, adding that the leader should first be moderate that upholds the principle of secularism, and administer the country fairly and without corruption.

“Secularism is something that has always been entrenched and embedded in the eastern part of Malaysia that is profoundly known by all Malaysians.

“Perhaps it is also time to bring this culture to the Peninsular,” he said.

In addition to that, Justin said the two Borneo states are like biological sisters even before the formation of Malaysia and there is a proverb in Chinese, that if we are united, it will be lethal and can cut through object even gold.

In other words, by having a working cooperation between parties from both states, it will form a stronger and more formidable force.

The amendment of Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution marked a new beginning for Sarawak and Sabah in terms of reorganising our territorial status. Hence, the advantages of close cooperation between both sides outweigh the disadvantages.

He further added that to counter moves toward a more federalist politics, regional integration should be seen as a new formula to reshape Malaysia’s political landscape through democratic process at state and federal levels.

This can be accomplished so long the collective objectives are to realise devolution of power and self governance, he said.