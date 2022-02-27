After evacuation bungle, Malaysian diplomats fleeing Kyiv arrive safely in Poland

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The remaining Malaysian diplomats stranded in Kyiv managed to make their way to neighbouring Poland this morning, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a tweet earlier today Wisma Putra said the convoy managed to make its way into Poland by 5.45am this morning.

“The convoy of nine Malaysians, two Ukrainian dependants and one Singaporean national evacuated from Kyiv led by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Ms. Fadhilah Daud, has safely arrived at Korczowa-Krakovets border of Ukraine and Poland at 5.45am on February 27, 2022 (local time at 10.45pm) on February 26.”

“The convoy was received by officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Poland. All evacuees and accompanying officials will be making their way to Warsaw, Poland.”

The convoy of 9 Malaysians, 2 Ukrainian dependants & 1 Singaporean national evacuated from Kyiv led by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Ms. Fadhilah Daud, have safely arrived at Korczowa-Krakovets border of Ukraine & Poland at 5.45am on 27 Feb 2022 (local time at 10.45pm) on 26 Feb. pic.twitter.com/r5PmbvRJDj — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) February 27, 2022

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine Thursday, after months of escalating tensions between the two nations over two contested areas in the latter’s borders, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine announced the closure of its airspace for civilian use due to “high risk” to civil aviation on that same day as videos of fighter jets bombing civilian villages appeared online.

The evacuation plan for Malaysians was to travel via road to Poland that may take about 10 hours covering 782 kilometers.

Thirteen Malaysians had already left Ukraine in recent weeks. – Malay Mail