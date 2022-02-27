Ambassador: Turkey eyes stronger commercial, cultural ties with Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 27): Turkey aims to work together with Sarawak in efforts that could ‘put the two on each other’s maps’ in areas of trade and commerce, as well as culture.

This was among the items being discussed during a courtesy call paid by a delegation from the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at Demak Jaya late Friday evening.

The visitors were led by Dr Merve Safa Kavakci, who is currently on a three-day working tour here.

It is Dr Kavakci’s maiden visit to Sarawak since her appointment as Turkey’s Ambassador to Malaysia in 2017.

Recognised among the ‘World’s Most Influential 500 Muslims’, Dr Kavakci was the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman elected to the Turkish Parliament, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in 1999.

State Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his wife, Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, were also present at the meeting.